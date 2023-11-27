Play Brightcove video

Over two hundred luminous tractors and lorries lit up the roads of Dumfries and Galloway at the weekend for the third annual Christmas Tractor and Truck run.

Over £15,000 was raised by the event to go towards equipment and training at the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for neonatal care.

The event was organised by Ryan and Becky Muir, whose daughter was born nine weeks early in 2015. The couple were taken to hospital in Glasgow to receive the care they needed.

This year's tractor run was the biggest one so far, having raised double the funds of last year's event.

255 tractors, wagons and support vehicles joined in the run. Credit: Nicola Roxburgh

Their route took the convoy from Lockerbie to Dumfries and then through Johnstonebridge before heading back to Lockerbie's cattle market.

Ryan Muir said: "To everyone else who came and just mucked in, thank you from every part of my heart and soul for helping in each and every single way. There has been a lot of stress behind all of this and months & months of planning but for everyone to pitch in and take weight where ever they could is incredible."

"To all the public who has supported us throughout coming and speaking to us, donating, playing our games, taking pictures, videos and standing out in the freezing cold to support and cheer us on, thank you again from every part of my heart and soul."

"To all who help our babies in neonatal, you're the reason we are doing this in helping our babies and keeping us parents going!"

