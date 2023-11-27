Play Brightcove video

Tom Piatak has outlined more of his plans for Carlisle United in the new owner's first sit down interview with ITV Border.

"Carlisle United should be League One or Championship. We have the resources to naturally fall in there and consistently be there. If we can move up into the championship mid-table say in three, four or five years, I think that's realistic and achievable.

"I've purposefully never said Premier League because that's competitive. If it was there, would we take it? Yes we would. Do I think that's realistic right now? No. I believe this club can be a regional powerhouse.

"If you look at the training facility that we're thinking about, I would say 25 acres is probably what's needed. We need business support, we need community support and we need city council support to build that. But its the right thing to do for the community.

"Pretty soon, we're going to have players saying that they want to be in Carlisle. I want the young eight-year-old to look over and say 'I want to be that guy' who's practising two pitches down and who is on the first squad. I want to build that sense that people want to be in Carlisle because the training facilities are fantastic."

Speaking on funds being made available for the January transfer window, the chairman said: "I've said it's a step change budget. I think if you asked Paul Simpson "do you have what's necessary to achieve what we need to and secure the players we want to be competitive?", I think he would answer yes.

"We have made the fund available. That was a commitment."

The Piatak family spent the hours ahead of Saturdays game against Charlton Athletic greeting fans at Brunton Park. Immediately before kick-off, they walked out onto the pitch to applause from supporters.

