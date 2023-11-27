Demolition of Carlisle's The Pools and the empty Staples building begins today.

Preparatory work has begun on James Street as the next phase of work for the Carlisle Station Gateway Project gets underway.

The attached Turkish Baths will remain intact but will continue to remain closed.

In the first week, workers will be working behind the Staples unit. Matalan, next door will remain open.

The works are a continuation of a project to renovate the station area of the city which aims to partly pedestrianise Court Square and improve walking connections to and from the station.

This will involve the creation of a new southern entrance to the station with new car parking.

Leader of Cumberland Council, Cllr Mark Fryer, said: "The revitalisation of public spaces in the city centre will offer an inviting environment, becoming a place where people choose to spend their time and contributing to an enhanced gateway to the city.

“I am looking forward to watching the positive transformation unfold and want to thank our residents, businesses and visitors for their remarkable patience and unwavering support throughout this process."

