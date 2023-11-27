A man has been fund guilty of dangerous driving in Dumfries after he was stopped on the A701 in a van with a frozen windscreen and windows.

David Hyslop, 54, was driving with a very limited view of the road when he was charged with road traffic offences in December 2022.

He was convicted following a trial at Dumfries Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 22 November, 2023, receiving a 12 month driving disqualification and a £500 fine.

Police stopped the van in December last year. Credit: Police Scotland

Inspector Gavin McHallum said: “As we move into the winter months and a drop in temperatures I hope this case acts as a reminder of the importance of ensuring your vehicle is in a safe condition to be driven on our roads.“It is absolutely vital that there is no snow or ice on your windows before you set off so please take the time to properly clear your vehicle because if you cannot see clearly you are putting yourself and others on the road at risk.”

