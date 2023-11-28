Cannabis plants worth an estimated street value of £1.2 million have been discovered at a disused premises in Selkirk.

Police Scotland officers executed a drugs warrant in the Dunsdale Road area of the town.

The discovery was made on Tuesday 21 November, police say nobody has been arrested so far with enquiries ongoing.

Chief Inspector Stuart Fletcher, Area Commander for the Scottish Borders, said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and this is a significant recovery of cannabis plants. It is part of our ongoing work to tackle the supply of drugs across the area and keep people safe.

“We will always look to take action as a result of information about illegal substances and those responsible for their manufacture and supply. Local people have a vital part to play and I would urge anyone with information or concerns about drugs to contact us.

“Anyone with information relating to this particular recovery should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0859 of Tuesday, 21 November, 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

