Carlisle United get set for first away trip to Reading in more than 40 years

Carlisle United are getting set for their first away trip to Reading in more than 40 years with the Blues looking for their first win under their new American owners.

United kicked off life under American ownership with a 1-1 draw at home to Charlton Athletic.

Sam Lavelle scored the first goal of the new era at Brunton Park for Paul Simpson's side.

The Blues currently sit in 22nd place in League One following an inconsistent start to the season.

Speaking to Carlisle United ahead of the match against Reading manager Paul Simpson said: "Everyone has come through it [the Charlton game] okay and all of the substitutions were just to freshen it up and put fresh legs on.

"We've come through that unscathed and we have Joe Garner and Alfie McCalmont to come back into it. We've got to make sure we go and do ourselves justice at Reading."

It will be Carlisle United's first ever trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading currently sit bottom of the division and have 10 points from their first 17 games this season, although did suffer a points deduction.

Simpson said: "It’s a really good stadium to go to. They’re a big football club, Reading.

"Whatever’s gone on, they’ve obviously caused themselves some problems. We’ve got to forget about that – just go and make sure we do our jobs properly."

Simpson confirmed that on loan Fulham attacker Terry Ablade will be missing from action for the next few months after he sustained an injury against Harrogate Town.

He said: "Terry has a tear in his thigh which he picked up in the game against Harrogate.

"He's had a scan on that and he's out for a long time - I think until the middle of February.

"These are the problems that we're facing and I think it always happens that when you can't afford injuries, you get them. We've just got to hang in there and keep going."

