Four teenagers attacked by 'group of males' in Carlisle

Cumbria Police have launched an appeal after four teenagers were assaulted by a group of up to 10 males in a Carlisle street.

Four boys aged 17-19 were assaulted on Bowman Street on Friday 27 October.

The incident started at around 8:30pm on Grey Street.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "The offenders were a group of approximately 6-10 males roughly aged between 15-25-years-old, with one believed to be wearing a black puffer jacket over a pink/purple top.

"Anyone with information relating to this incident can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it , quoting incident number 221 of 27th October 2023.

"You can also phone on 101. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

