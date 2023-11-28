Man named after fatal crash following Scottish Cup match

A 76-year-old man who died in a crash following Queen of the South's victory over Dundee United has been named.

James Maxwell Johnstone died in a crash at around 5:50pm on Saturday 25 November.

The crash happened after Marvin Bartley's sides penalty shootout victory in the Scottish Cup.

Police Sergeant Wayne Carnochan of the Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Johnstone's family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank all members of the public for their assistance at the incident.”

