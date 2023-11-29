Amber cold health alert issued as temperatures fall

An Amber cold health alert has been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

The warning came into effect from 6pm on Tuesday 28 November and will be in place until midday on 5 December .

People who are considered vulnerable are encouraged to take steps to protects themselves against the cold weather.

Falling temperatures has seen Westmorland and Furness Council launch their Winter Ready campaign. That offers advice and support on how to prepare for the winter months.

Cllr Patricia Bell, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Care at Westmorland and Furness Council, said: “Cold weather can make life instantly more difficult for those who are vulnerable, which is why it’s important to take precautions to keep yourself and others safe and well.

“Check in on family, friends and neighbours who may be at higher risk of becoming unwell, and if you are at higher risk, ask them to do the same for you.

“There is a wealth of support available on our dedicated webpage to ensure residents can access the right advice and support to keep them well during winter, but if you need help or are starting to feel unwell because of the cold, make sure you call NHS 111 or in an emergency 999.”

Gritters are set to be deployed in areas where roads are expected to freeze.

Cllr Peter Thornton, Cabinet Member for Highways and Assets said: We have seen the impact severe winter weather can have on us here in Westmorland and Furness.

“Winter is here, and it’s worth taking some simple steps to prepare. Such as signing up for weather alerts, using grit bins on public footpaths or roads in rural areas and driving carefully to protect yourself and those around you.

“Whatever the weather throws at us this winter, we are ready to respond. My thanks go out to our highway teams for their dedication and service to residents in our council area.”

