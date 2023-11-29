A dog had to have its leg amputated after it was run over by a car in Workington.

Baxter, a seven-year-old Goldendoodle, was struck by the vehicle on Newlands Lane on Friday 24 November.

The vehicle that hit Baxter was described as a dark grey or black people-carrier type vehicle. The vehicle did not stop and continued in the direction of Moorclose shops, according to police.

Baxter was taken to the vets with injuries to two of his legs, with one having to be amputated because of the extent of the injuries.

Baxter’s owner, Vicky Short, said: “On Friday evening, our beloved dog, Baxter, managed to wander away from our home whilst we put up our Christmas lights outside as a family.

“Unfortunately, he was knocked over a few minutes later on Newlands Lane and the driver failed to stop, leaving our family pet in a life-threatening condition.

“Thankfully some passers-by responded quickly and got him home to us where we immediately took him for medical attention.

“Thankfully, Baxter will live. But due to the severity of his injuries he suffered, he has had his right leg amputated and suffered lacerations to his left leg and needed stitches.

“Baxter is a huge part of our family and is the most loyal, loving and happy dog.

“We appeal to anyone who witnessed the accident or has any information to come forward.”

Sergeant Leesa Edwards said: “We believe there were four witnesses in the area.

“There was a man on a mobility scooter, someone with him on foot; and a man and woman walking with a pram.

“We would ask these people to make contact with officers – or anyone else who may know anything about this collision.”

