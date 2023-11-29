Catch up on Representing Border 29 11 2023
As the Health Secretary launches a campaign warning Scots to prepare for the immediate future and a tough winter ahead, doctors question whether the NHS has a future at all. Also tonight, pressure piles on Michael Matheson to resign, as a new poll suggests a majority of people have lost confidence in him following his £11,000 ipad bill. And the Education Secretary announces an action plan to tackle violence and disruption in schools, but can she deliver on her pledge to pupils and teachers?