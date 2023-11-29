Woman admits intimidating witness in brother Kane Hull's murder trial

A Carlisle woman has admitted intimidating a witness who gave evidence in her brother’s murder trial.

Rianna Hull, 32, was due to go on trial at the city’s crown court this week having denied two charges.

But on Wednesday Hull changed her pleas to guilty. She admitted one charge of threatening a witness after intimidating the woman in Carlisle, on 26 October 2022.

The witness gave evidence at the crown court during the trial of Rianna's brother, Kane. He was convicted, along with a second man, of murdering Ryan Kirkpatrick, who was fatally stabbed outside a city centre bar in September 2021.

Kane Hull and Liam Porter were handed life prison sentences with minimum terms of 28 years and 26 years, respectively.

In court this afternoon Rianna Hull, of Mayson Street, Carlisle, also admitted a second charge of racially aggravated assault by beating, arising out of the same incident on 26 October last year.

In relation to that same incident, a second defendant, 40-year-old Leon Lavelle, of Oakleigh Way, Carlisle, pleaded guilty to one offence of racially aggravated public order.

The case was adjourned and both Hull and Lavelle are due to be sentenced by a judge at the crown court on 19 January, 2024.

In the meantime both have been granted bail.

