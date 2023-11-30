Bank of Scotland to remove mobile banking services from southern Scotland

The Bank of Scotland is set to remove mobile banking services in the Scottish Borders and Dumfries and Galloway.

Operated by Lloyds Banking Group, Bank of Scotland announced that they will stop the service of the fortnightly mobile banking van which stops in locations including Coldstream and Newton St Boswells.

Scottish Borders MSP Rachael Hamilton said: “The closure of mobile banks in vital locations in the Borders is extremely worrying.

“It will leave many older and vulnerable people without access to essential banking services. Businesses also need access to cash services.

“It is baffling and wrong that the service is being withdrawn when two in five people who use the mobile branch do not use internet or telephone banking.

“It is simply unacceptable that the nearest bank for residents in Newtown will be in Galashiels and people in Coldstream will need to go to Kelso.

“Banks need to treat people in rural areas better.”

The bank also announced it would close branches in Duns, Jedburgh, Newcastleton and Eyemouth in the Scottish Borders.

In Dumfries and Galloway the Dalbeattie branch alongside Gatehouse of Fleet, Port William, St John's Town of Dalry and Wigtown.

Scottish Borders MP, John Lamont, said: "This is a shocking and unacceptable decision from the Bank of Scotland.

"Withdrawing vital services from so many places across the Borders will have a damaging impact on vulnerable and older people who rely on local access to cash.

"I have requested an urgent meeting to request that this shameful move does not go ahead."

How did Bank of Scotland come to the decision?

The bank announced it considers these seven metrics when making a decision to close a mobile banking van.

How customers are choosing to bank with us

How often customers use the Mobile Branch and how that usageis changing

Current services available in the Mobile Branch and the MobileBranch opening hours

Assessment and check of alternative ways to bank including theirproximity and accessibility – this is confirmed by a visit

Assessment of public transport, availability and frequency

Assessment of Broadband availability

Impact on our customers including those who are vulnerable or mayneed additional support

A Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “Customers have been using our mobile branches much less over time and some locations now have as little as two customers using the service.

"We’ll be introducing more Community Bankers, alongside the other options customers already have for their banking including the Post Office, online, our mobile apps, phone banking, video services and web chat. All colleagues will continue in roles across our business.”

