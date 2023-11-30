Carlisle Roman Dig Project wins three national awards

The Carlisle Roman Dig Project has scooped three prestigious national awards.

Uncovering Roman Carlisle has seen a bathhouse site in the city's cricket club excavated, with one discovery described as a "find of a lifetime."

The project won two awards from the Council of British Archaeology and the Society for Museum Archaeology.

The roman head discovery was described as a "find of a lifetime". Credit: Uncovering Roman Carlisle

What were the winning awards?

Public Dissemination or Presentation (sponsored by the Institute of Archaeologists of Ireland). With another Hadrian’s Wall project Highly commended: WallCAP - Hadrian’s Wall Community Archaeology Project.

Learning, Training, and Skills (sponsored by Archaeological Management Solutions - AMS).

The project also won the Society for Museum Archaeology Engagement Project of the Year.

The dig was recognised at the awards. Credit: Cumberland Council

The award was received due to the positive community outcomes as a result of the project.

A judge at the award ceremony said: "This project clearly demonstrates the benefits of engaging volunteers with archaeological excavation and museum based post-ex.

"It is a clear model for how to utilise such archaeological and museum resources to carefully engage with the local, and often hard to reach, communities, and instil elements of pride in local heritage.”

The project is delivered by a partnership of Cumberland Council, Carlisle Cricket Club, Tullie, and Wardell Armstrong Archaeology.

Councillor Anne Quilter, Cumberland Council’s Executive Member for Vibrant and Healthy Places, said: “Well done to all those involved in this ground-breaking project. In addition to unearthing some internationally significant finds, the community initiative has provided substantial benefits for the volunteers and partners involved. It’s great that the project has yet again been recognised by their national governing organisations.”

The dig in Carlisle has made many discoveries. Credit: ITV

The Uncovering Roman Carlisle Exhibition is on display at Tullie until 23 December.

Anna Smalley, Head of Collections and Engagement said: “We’re so proud that Uncovering Roman Carlisle is getting the recognition it deserves at a national level - it's been a project that has had so many impacts across the community in terms of supporting wellbeing, skills development and fostering a real sense of pride in Carlisle's history.

"Both the exhibition and tour in 2022 at Tullie and the follow up show - Digging Deeper - have been incredibly popular with our visitors and we're excited to continue being part of this fantastic project as it progresses."

