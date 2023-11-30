Carlisle United receive FA fine as fresh warning issued to supporters

Carlisle United have received a £5,000 fine from the FA for supporter misconduct.

The club admitted the charge that it failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be its supporters or followers) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion and don't commit any form of pitch incursion.

This happened in the play-off match against Bradford City on Saturday 20 May.

£2,000 of the £5,000 fine is suspended with the club having to pay the £2,000 immediately if they are again in breach of rule E21.

The Blues will not appeal the decision. Credit: ITV

Chief Executive Nigel Clibbens said: "We admitted the charge and provided significant mitigation for the events that took place.

"Having considered the case, the Commission concluded that our culpability fell within the fifth category (lowest category of breach), namely a situation where a club has “marginally failed”.

"The Commission noted the various mitigating factors we put forward but also the aggravating factor of a breached FA Rule E21.4 (discriminatory racist chanting by its spectators) committed in the match at Brunton Park against Bradford City on 26 December 2022.

"We have already implemented changes to arrangements since the start of the season and we will now also look closely and review the findings of the Commission and make any further necessary changes for the future.

"We must continue to reiterate to fans, the pitch is for the players and officials. Pyros and missiles have no place at Brunton Park, at any time."

