New American owners award honorary title to former Chairman Andrew Jenkins

The new American owners at Carlisle United have awarded an honorary title to former Chairman Andrew Jenkins.

Andrew Jenkins spent 64 years at the club and spent time as a director and chairman.

He has now been awarded the honorary title of Chairman Emeritus of the club.

Chairman Tom Piatak said: “From the very start of our discussion to takeover the club, it was our intention to recognise Andrew’s contribution.

“As I have mentioned before, we think the history of the club is important to recognise and celebrate. We identified the club’s heritage and history as important and part of what makes it so special to everyone.

“Andrew has played a leading role and we felt it was right for us to personally show our respect for all his efforts. We are pleased to announce this and I hope Andrew can enjoy his football even more for many more years.”

Andrew Jenkins joined the board of directors at Carlisle United in 1959 before becoming Chairman in the 1990s.

Andrew said: “I am extremely grateful and honoured to Tom and the Piatak family for giving me this title.

“During the years I have been with the club I have given my total dedication in keeping Carlisle United in a strong financial position and preserving league football in the City whilst competing at the highest level possible.”

Chief executive Nigel Clibbens: “You can’t really put Andrew’s contribution to the club into words. It’s an absolute lifetime and very unique.

“It will probably never be repeated in the new era of ownership and changes of control which happens far more regularly than when he started. He’s made an absolutely immense contribution and fully deserves this new title.”

