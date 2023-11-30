A woman has died following a two vehicle crash in Cumbria.

The incident happened at around 10:55am on Wednesday 29 November on the C3060 to the B6260, Maulds Meaburn.

A woman in her 60s was taken to hospital but later died as a result of her injuries.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to get in touch.

"Anyone with information can report via email to sciu@cumbria.police.uk referring to incident 73 of 29 November.

"You can also report online via https://orlo.uk/5F6zm or call 101.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111."

