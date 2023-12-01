Police are appealing for information following an incident between a nine-year-old boy and a man in his 40s in the Scottish Borders.

At around 3:30pm on Wednesday 29 November a man in his 40s pushed a nine-year-old child in Coldstream.

The incident took place near Hill View in the town.

Police say that the boy was not injured but left shaken from the incident.

A Police Scotland statement said: "The man is described as around 5ft 4in, in his 40s, wearing a beanie hat with a pom pom and blue jeans. He was driving a silver Ford car.

"Anyone who saw what happened or has information about the man is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 2290 of 29 November."

