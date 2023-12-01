Carlisle man given life sentence for attempted murder

A Carlisle man caught on CCTV as he tried to kill his then partner by knifing her repeatedly outside her home, before smoking a cigarette as she sat bleeding, has been given a life prison sentence.

Matthew Thomas Ryan, 39, had been in a year-long relationship with Kerry Wilson, now 53, at the time of his attack, on 17 December 2022. The couple lived at her Ellesmere Way flat.

Relatives’ concern for her safety increased amid Ryan’s mental issues and drug abuse, Carlisle Crown Court heard on Friday. There were stab threats as his conduct became increasingly erratic and aggressive.

On that December day, the couple — along with Ryan’s brother and dad — travelled to watch a Newcastle United home friendly while the football World Cup took place. Ms Wilson had hoped to spread ashes of her seven-year deceased ex-partner at the stadium.

Ryan was in a “foul temper” as they left Carlisle ahead of the dinnertime kick-off and drank heavily in Shearer’s Bar at St James’ Park. After a violent row with his brother, Ryan stormed off and, despite protestations from Ms Wilson about his drunken state, he dragged her into the passenger seat of a car and drove them home.

Northumbria police were alerted by a concerned motorist who dialled 999 and reported that the vehicle was being driven dangerously on the A69. Ryan’s partner later told police he said as she cowered, petrified, in the footwell: “If you want to be scared of dying, you’ll know about it.”

Back at her home mid-afternoon, Ryan continued to be aggressive and picked up a large kitchen knife with a 7.5-inch blade, saying he would stab her.

Ms Wilson ran from her house, chased by knife-wielding Ryan who, a watching neighbour recalled, “just stabbed and stabbed and stabbed”, one blow cutting a major blood vessel to the heart.

A neighbour’s CCTV footage captured the attack and showed around 11 blows to the body of the woman, who staggered on a wall, bleeding heavily. The neighbour, holding her baby grandson, saw Ms Wilson mouth: “Help me."

Ryan returned to the flat, “No doubt at that stage having regarded his work as complete”, said prosecutor Brendan Burke. Ryan put down the blood-stained blade on a sofa, went back outside and “simply smoked a cigarette” in front of his grievously wounded partner before calmly driving away.

The neighbour later told police: “The thing I can’t get out of my head was the frown on his face and the evilness. And he had no mercy on it, he didn’t stop, he just kept looking at her and carrying on and she was terrified.”

Police and paramedics administered first aid before Ms Wilson underwent life-saving hospital surgery. There were medical complications in the aftermath and scarring, she lost a kidney, described being fed nightly through a tube and her life being severely compromised.

“Apart from her ongoing physical condition, her mental health has seriously deteriorated to the extent that she has said that, given her condition, she wished he had succeeded (killing her), said Mr Burke, who summarised moving victim impact statements. “She is going to be living her own life sentence.”

But the prosecutor added: “She is still fighting and will not let him beat her.”

Ryan, of Bannisdale Way, Carlisle, admitted attempted murder, was said to be remorseful and ashamed about his offending, and suffered from mental health difficulties.

Judge Nicholas Barker, who considered background information including a psychiatric report, concluded Ryan was a dangerous offender who must serve a minimum 15-year prison term as part of a life sentence.

Ryan had used the knife, said Judge Barker, with “murderous intent” during “wicked” violence captured on “truly chilling” video footage. “It shows a merciless and brutal attack on a defenceless woman,” said the judge. “It is remarkable that Ms Wilson was able to survive this attack.”

