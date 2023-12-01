Carlisle United stars visit Cumbrian primary school

Carlisle United trio Paul Simpson, Jordan Gibson and Jon Mellish took time to speak to students at Ivegill CE Primary School.

They had a Q&A session with years three, four, five and six.

Topics of conversation included the play-off final win at Wembley, questions about their teammates and players they have played against.

The trio took questions from students at Ivegill CE Primary School. Credit: Carlisle United

Speaking about the visit manager Paul Simpson said: "It was a great afternoon. The children had their questions prepared and it made it really enjoyable to sit down and talk to them, because it was all organised so smoothly.

“They were all really interested in how we’d prepared for the trip to Wembley as well as how I’d picked the penalty takers. They did try and make me pick who my favourite player was but I told them it was like picking a favourite child and I didn’t want to upset anyone.

“I’d like to thank them all for inviting us along.”

Attacking midfielder Jordan Gibson has been in fine form for the Blues and was recently awarded with the League One Fans' Player of the Month Award.

Paul Simpson was asked who his favourite player at the club was. Credit: Carlisle United

Speaking on the visit to Ivegill CE Primary School, Gibson said: "All of the lads will tell you that these visits are good to do. This one was really well organised and the questions were good, you could tell they’d really thought about them.

“We tried to have a kick about outside afterwards but the weather was against us and I think the gaffer was worried that Mellish would start tackling all of the kids!”

