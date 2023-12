Play Brightcove video

Alistair Darling, head of the Better Together Campaign and the Labour chancellor who steered the UK through the 2008 financial crisis, dies at the age of 70. We look back at the life of the former councillor, MP and cabinet minister and assess his contribution to UK and Scottish politics. Also on the programme, a warning that plans to limit heather burning and the persecution of birds of prey will unfairly impact communities in the South of Scotland.