Dumfries dad can't sleep following dog attack

A Dumfries man has told of his terrifying early morning ordeal after being savaged by a dog.

Allan Astley, 40, of Golf Avenue, was viciously attacked on the cycle path near Armour Drive in the town at around 6am on Friday.

Speaking to Media Scotland, he said: “I leave for work at 5.45am and walk that way every morning. I was on my way to work and half awake with ear phones playing music to help wake me up a bit.

“I took them out and that was when I saw this woman with her big dog, and she was with a guy who was having a wee party for himself with a bottle of booze and a glass.

“The next thing this big dog is charging for me, and it wasn’t protecting its owner. It just wanted me.”

Allan added: “It was really going for me. It went to bite me and took a big chunk out of my coat.

“Then it got me again, on my right arm.

“My left arm is bruised and so is my right, which is bruised all the way under it. I was trying to protect myself and if it wasn’t for my huge black coat it would have done worse.

“I hate to think what would have happened if I wasn’t wearing it. The dog started to go at me at different bits to try and get blood.

Allan contacted police to report the incident before going to hospital where he was given a tetanus jag and antibiotics. Credit: Media Scotland

“I have three wee weans and I don’t like to think what would have happened to a child if this thing had got a hold of them.

“The woman just stood there and when the dog was by her side she put her arm down, but she had no lead and only shouted its name, Bruno, but did nothing.”

Allan posted details of his ordeal on Facebook as a warning to others.

He said: “It was like a big boxer head on the dog and looked a bit like a giant Staffy.

“But when I posted about it on Facebook some people said it must have been an Alsatian, but it wasn’t.”

After arriving at his work, a shaken Allan contacted police to report the incident before going to hospital where he was given a tetanus jag and antibiotics to ward off any infection.

He said: “I have still to hear back from the police, despite phoning again. Thankfully I didn’t get any stitches, but I find it hard to sleep and keep thinking of the attack, especially walking the same way to work.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 6am on Friday 24 November officers received a report of a man having been bitten by a dog in the Armour Drive area of Dumfries. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 0486 of Friday, 24 November, 2023.”

Allan’s Facebook post prompted a response from a Dumfries woman who reported two dog attacks in the space of three days.

She said her mum-in-law was injured when a German Shepherd attacked her dog in Galloway Street on Thursday 16 November.

And that her dad’s pet was attacked by an Alsatian or a German Shepherd in the Church Street area on Saturday 18 November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...