Man in his 70s 'seriously injured' as bus crashes into Carlisle train station
A man in his 70s is in hospital with "serious injuries" after a bus crashed into the front of Carlisle train station.
The incident happened at around 6pm on Thursday 30 November.
Police, Ambulance and Fire services were all at the scene.
A British Transport Police statement said: "A man in his 70s obtained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."
