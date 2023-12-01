Man in his 70s 'seriously injured' as bus crashes into Carlisle train station

A man in his 70s is in hospital with "serious injuries" after a bus crashed into the front of Carlisle train station.

The incident happened at around 6pm on Thursday 30 November.

Police, Ambulance and Fire services were all at the scene.

A British Transport Police statement said: " A man in his 70s obtained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing."

