People warned 'not to travel' ahead of Avanti West Coast strike this weekend

People have been warned "not to travel" ahead of the latest Avanti West Coast strike.

There will be no Avanti West Coast services on Sunday 3 December due to ASLEF strike action.

There will also be an amended timetable on Saturday 2 December and Monday 4 December.

Strike action is also affecting other operators between 2 and 8 December.

Andy Mellors, Managing Director at Avanti West Coast, said: “At a time when we should be welcoming people back to the railway, its disappointing once again to be asking our customers not to travel.

“We totally understand their frustration and can only apologise for the disruption to their plans. We’d encourage those able to do so, to take advantage of the ticket easement, and change their day of travel. Alternatively, customers are entitled to a full fee-free refund.”

ScotRail services will be unaffected by the strike action.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “This dispute does not involve any ScotRail staff. It is between ASLEF and other train operators, which means we’ll be able to operate as normal when the union members at those operators take industrial action between Friday 1 and Saturday 9 December.

“We would encourage anyone travelling to plan their journey in advance, as trains may be busier than normal due to customers of other operators travelling with ScotRail.”

