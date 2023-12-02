This is the last weekend runners will flock to Innerleithen to take part in the Mighty Deerstalker race.

It has been running since 2007 and after a change in demand from its customers, Race Races decided to bring an end to The Mighty Deerstalker.

The race isn't measured but trail runners tackle two hills, obstacles, a scree slope, and at times have to cross rivers, and wade through an underground tunnel with water up to their waist.

Event Director Rob Atkin said it was time for a change: "It will be sad to see it go. It was one of our first events that we put together of this style back in 2007 so it's had a long, long history here in Traquair. But the marketplace is changing. Our business is changing, and our ambitions overseas are growing. It feels about the right time to give this one a send off."

The start line and finish line are at Traquair House, Scotland's oldest inhabited house just outside of Innerleithen.

The Lady of Traquair Catherine Maxwell-Stuart said the event will be missed: "It's sad to see it go. It has been a wonderful event over the years.

"It's brought new people to Traquair who would never normally have come. I think there was a wedding that came out of two runners that met at the Deerstalker and later got married."

The event usually takes place in March but it got rescheduled due to snow. Despite the recent snowfall this final Mighty Deerstalker will still go ahead.

