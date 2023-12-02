Motorists in Cumbria are advised to travel only if necessary as heavy snowfall has created dangerous road conditions in the county.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning is in place for most of Cumbria for snow and ice, as well as an amber weather warning covering large sections of south and west Cumbria.

Kirkstone Pass is completely closed due to the weather. Westmoreland and Furness Council have said gritters and snowploughs are out on the road tonight (Saturday 2 December).

Cumbria Police said people should avoid driving where absolutely necessary.

The advice from the force if you do have to go out is:

Plan your journey and allow for extra time

Take extra care and use main roads where possible, avoiding untreated spaces

Drive slowly and pay extra attention

Make provisions in case you get stuck, by bringing water, snacks, blankets and a charged mobile phone

In a statement, they said: "Motorists are advised to travel only if necessary as heavy snowfall is causing challenging road conditions across the county."

The warnings are in place until midnight.

