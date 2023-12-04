Cumbria's Chief Fire Officer praises efforts of multi-agency response

Cumbria's Chief Fire Officer has praised the work of a multi-agency response following the heavy snow in the county.

Work has been ongoing to restore power to people's homes with many stranded vehicles also being rescued.

Cumbria Fire and Rescue helped to deliver bedding and to assist the police in helping over 200 people stranded at a local centre.

Engineers from Electricity North West have been working through the night. Credit: ITV

The service assisted ambulance staff to help an extraction from a stranded vehicle. They also assisted stranded vehicles in Satterthwaite.

Rick Ogden, Chief Fire Officer, said: “I am immensely proud of the role Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service played, alongside our emergency services and local authority colleagues, in response to the extreme conditions we faced at the weekend.

“Our Firefighters had an exceptionally challenging weekend but, once again, rose to the challenge and worked tirelessly to help those in need.”

