Theatre in Workington broken into and vandalised just weeks before Christmas

Extensive damage has been caused to the Theatre Royal in Workington after it was broken into.

The theatre was broken into and vandalised leaving a lot of damage around the bar and fridges.

There was damage to the area around the bar. Credit: Theatre Royal Workington

Damage was also caused to technical equipment with some of it also stolen.

Part of the community in Workington since the 1860s, a police investigation has been ongoing to find out what happened.

The theatre was damaged last week. Credit: Theatre Royal Workington

In a statement on social media the Theatre Royal in Workington said: " Earlier this week our beloved theatre was broken into and terribly vandalised.

"I know this information will come as a shock to you. We have had to keep it under wraps while the police investigation was ongoing.

There was damage to some of the technical equipment. Credit: Theatre Royal Workington

"There is a lot of damage as the fridges in the bar area were smashed and valuable technical equipment is broken or missing. The theatre is a heart of this community and this act is an appalling crime against all of us and we are deeply saddened.

"The theatre was already struggling and this crime will put us even further back so we are asking for your support. Without you there will be no Theatre Royal."

