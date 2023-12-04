Work is ongoing to restore power to hundreds of properties in South Cumbria which have been affected by heavy snowfall and icy conditions.

Engineers from Electricity North West have been working through the night to support those impacted, after a major incident was declared by Cumbria Police on Saturday evening.

Hundreds of vehicles were left stranded as emergency refuge centres were opened in Ambleside and Hawkshead for those left stuck.

A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place across the county until midday on Monday 4 December.

Thousands of homes have already had power restored but some could be waiting until the evening of Monday 4 December.

Work is underway to restore power to hundreds of homes in South Cumbria. Credit: Electricity North West

Stephanie Trubshaw, Electricity North West’s customer director, said: “The damage to the network is significant and, in some cases, we’ve found several consecutive spans of overhead line damaged.

“Teams have worked tirelessly, battling the horrendous conditions and we’ve been able to restore power to around 7,500 properties.

“Driving conditions are still posing major problems and we’re also unearthing more damage as teams recce sites throughout the South Lakes area.

“We will continue to work around the clock to ensure power is restored and we recognise the difficulties customers will have. If you need to report a power cut or need additional support, please call us on 105 and if you need urgent help in a life-threatening situation call 999.”

Anyone who sees lines down is advised to stay well clear and report it to Electricity North West immediately on 105.

Drivers are also being warned that there is likely to be a continued impact on the region's road network.

Highway teams from Cumberland Council and Westmorland and Furness Council are working clear and treat priority routes, however cars means some are still limited to a single lane.

Officers warn that motorists should drive with care and to plan for possible delays.Superintendent Andy Wilkinson, Cumbria Constabulary, said: “Road conditions remain challenging in many areas of the county. Our message is clear and remains the same – if you do not need to travel tonight, please do not do so.“The icy conditions will be here in the morning, so please if you are travelling do so with extreme care and attention. Drive to the conditions of the road and allow extra time for any journey you make.”

Parents are urged to check for any updates before travelling to take children to school and to check their school's social media accounts for any information.

