Addresses in Dumfries and Galloway and the Borders have been red-listed by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The categorisation means paramedics are not permitted to enter the property unless police officers are present or an increased risk assessment is carried out, even in emergency situations, due to previous violent incidents at the home or business.

A Freedom of Information request by justice and social affairs publication 1919 Magazine has revealed that 4,418 addresses across Scotland have been red-flagged with 99 found in the region.

The Scottish Borders has 57 red-flagged addresses while a further 42 properties are found in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has said getting to sick patients is always their priority. Credit: PA

The list is constantly updated but has risen substantially from around 2,500 addresses in 2018.

The Scottish Ambulance Service have said that getting to sick patients is always their priority but the list allows their crews to take additional precautions at some addresses.

A spokesperson said: “Our staff should not fear for their safety when working, and these measures have been put in place to help protect them while they do their job.

"Individual addresses where previous incidents have occurred are automatically flagged to our crews, allowing staff to undertake dynamic risk assessments or if required request additional support. It is not correct to say that individual addresses are too dangerous or ‘no-go areas’.

"Our staff are trained in assessing risk and managing aggression so that they can make a sensible decision based on the circumstances. Getting to the sickest patients is always our priority."

The Scottish Government have said they have increased ambulance and police budgets to help deal with similar matters.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “No one should be the victim of abuse or violence while at work and getting to the sickest patients will always be the priority, regardless of whether the police are in attendance.

"Individual addresses where staff have previously faced violence or threatening behaviour are automatically flagged to ambulance crews, who can then request additional support if they believe it is required. Staff are trained in assessing risk and managing aggression so that they can make sensible decisions based on the circumstances.

“The Scottish Ambulance Service’s budget has increased in cash terms by £171.3 million (105.1%) from 2006-07 to 2023-24.

“Policing is a priority for this Government which is why, despite difficult financial circumstances due to UK Government austerity, we increased police funding by £80 million to £1.45 billion in 2023-24.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Should any request for assistance be received from SAS with regard to attending addresses we will respond as appropriate. We will continue to support our emergency service colleagues as required.”

A full list of flagged postcodes can be found here.

