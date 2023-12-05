Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys after a series of thefts were reported over the weekend.

Cumbria Police received eight reports of offences between Saturday 2 December and Sunday 3 December in Maryport, Dearham and Workington with social media videos appearing to show a group of males trying to enter houses and open car doors.

Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of theft in connection with the incidents and have been released on police bail while inquiries continue.

Officers are now urging residents in the West Cumbria area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity that they see.

Community officer PC Sam Steele said: “We have arrested two individuals in connection with reports of theft over the weekend.

“However, residents are reminded to take precautionary steps to secure their homes and vehicles.

“Thieves look for easy targets and the darker, longer nights provide criminals with more opportunity to commit crimes – especially if they can gain access to your home or vehicle without having to force entry.

“There is no place for theft in Cumbria. It is an awful crime that profits from taking from others and I would encourage you to report any suspicious activity to police so that appropriate action can be taken."

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity is urged to contact police on 101 and dial 999 if a crime is in action.

Any reports will be investigated under Operation Themis – Cumbria Constabulary’s response to and focus on burglaries.

