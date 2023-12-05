The Cumbrian spirit has been praised after Lake District businesses came to the aid of people who got stuck in heavy snow.

Hundreds of people were left stranded on Saturday night as heavy snow hit the Lake District leaving many of the main roads impassable.

Local residents and businesses set out to help those stuck as much as possible, opening their doors to give people somewhere to stay and rescuing trapped vehicles.

Coniston holiday cottage owner, Phil Johnston, rescued a maintenance vehicle with his digger when it got trapped in deep snow.

Heavy snow affected much of the Coniston area and the Lake District as a whole. Credit: Cumbria Tourism

The vehicle had become stuck while carrying out work in the Coppermines Valley but was hauled out by the digger while he also fitted a snow plough to clear roads in the Coniston area.

“It’s at times like these that you just do what you can to help people,” he said. “There is a great community spirit around Coniston.

"It was heartwarming to see everyone pulling out all the stops to make sure the disruption didn’t cause too much hardship for all those concerned.”

Bowness, Ambleside and Grasmere were among the areas worst affected by the snowy conditions and were completely cut off when A591 was blocked.

Hotels were quickly booked up as people sought to find refuge for the night but they continued to welcome people inside.

The Wateredge Inn opened its doors to people stuck in the snow. Credit: Inn Collection Group

Staff from Windermere Lake Cruises, stranded at Waterhead Pier, were given somewhere to stay at the Wateredge Inn. People who arrived once bookings were full were able to stay in lounge areas as staff stayed up into the early hours to make sure no one was left out in the cold.

Sarah McIntosh, from the Inn Collection Group, said: “Saturday was one of those moments when communities like the Lake District come together and with our position as an inn, it was important to us that we stepped up where we were needed to help.

“We were busy as it was, but we were fortunate to have a few rooms spare that people were able to book and get out of the cold and with the open fires in the lounges roaring, we were able to provide some welcome warmth.

“With the nearest official refuge up in Windermere, those conditions needed those of us in Bowness to come together and all the hospitality businesses combined, to make sure people were safe and looked after.”

All major roads have now reopened after the weekend's snow while almost all properties left without electricity have also had their power restored.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...