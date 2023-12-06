A 78-year-old man has been airlifted to hospital after a crash near Stranraer.

Police Scotland were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision on the A716 near Ardwell on Tuesday 5 December.

The man suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

Another man, aged 59, was taken by ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

The road has since reopened and police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The road was closed for several hours. Credit: Viewer's picture

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 1:10pm on Tuesday 5 December we were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the A716 near Ardwell, Stranraer.

"Emergency services attended, and 78-year-old man was flown by air ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

"A 59-year-old man was taken by road ambulance to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

"The road re-opened around 7:50pm and enquiries are ongoing."

