Plans for an endoscopy unit at Carlisle's Cumberland Infirmary have been submitted.

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust secured £15million of funding for the building in Newtown Road in October from NHS England.

The site will be linked to the main hospital and located next to the Cancer Centre, on land previously used for car parking.

The new build will allow more patients to be treated in Carlisle rather than travelling to Newcastle. Credit: Cumberland Council

There is currently just one endoscopy room of a suitable size at the infirmary and two smaller rooms that do not meet national accreditation standards.

The new building will have five clinical rooms and outpatient areas.

The trust states that the unit will allow patients to access endoscopy faster and there will be capacity for an extra 30 appointments meaning patients currently travelling to Newcastle for procedures can be seen in Carlisle instead.

The plans will be considered by Cumberland Council.

