Tributes have been paid to a 68-year-old woman who died after a crash in Cumbria last week.

Eileen Kelly, of Crosby Ravensworth, suffered multiple injuries in the collision between her car and a van on the C3060 and B6260, near Maulds Meaburn, on Wednesday 29 November.

Cumbria Police said Ms Kelly would be "deeply missed by the community".

She was the former partner of Harold Metcalfe and "loved dearly" by sons Robert and Darren. Ms Kelly was a carer for her eldest son Robert, who is disabled.

Ms Kelly worked at Newton Rigg and most recently Morland Primary School as a mid-day supervisor.

Police thanked those who helped her and emergency services at the scene.

Anyone with information can report it online, quoting incident number 73 of 29 November 2023, calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

