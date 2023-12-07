Avanti West Coast is set to host a Christmas fair at Carlisle station to raise money for adults and children throughout the county.

The rail operator is hosting the event on Saturday 9 December.

The aim is to raise money for people in Cumbria - with it being split between the Eden Valley Hospice and Jigsaw.

The station will be transformed with stalls from various local business owners as well as various Christmas-themed events and a Santa's Grotto.

The Hospice Choir will also perform some carol singing.

Michael Byrne, Avanti West Coast Station Manager at Carlisle, said: “The team are really proud to be hosting a Christmas Fayre that supports local businesses and will bring some joy to people of all ages in the run up to the festive period, as we want to make a positive difference to the community.

“This unique event is wrapped up in the Christmas spirit and we hope it offers everyone the chance to show their appreciation for local causes that hold a special place in their hearts.

“We look forward to welcoming people to the station for some festive fun while raising vital funds to support the important work of Eden Valley Hospice and Jigsaw.”

