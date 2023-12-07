Carlisle United outline intentions for changes to Brunton Park

Carlisle United's American owners have outlined their intentions for improvements at Brunton Park.

The Piatak family have wasted no time in detailing exactly what changes they would like to see to Carlisle's home ground with improvements to the east side of the stadium, Warwick Road End and west side of Brunton Park.

The match against Charlton Athletic saw some changes to the supporter experience.

Tom Piatak has wasted no time outlining his intentions for Carlisle United's stadium. Credit: Stuart Walker

Outlining his vision for the future, chairman Tom Piatak speaking to Carlisle United's website he said: "We want the Warwick Road End to change.

"We want the concessions there to change and we want the bathrooms to change.

"We brought in the portable ones because that was necessary, but when we were there we looked at the Warwick Road End bathrooms and that's history too.

"We want to keep a piece of that so someone can come and bring their grandchild one day and say 'that's what it used to be like!'. There is history there, but we need to modernise it."

The Blues chairman has outlined his plans to make the Warwick Road End even more noisier.

"Personally, I would like to see more sound come out of the Warwick Road End," he said.

"That is a crazy group down there and I love listening to them and hearing the drum beating and everything, but for some reason the sound kind of goes up and doesn't come out, so we're going to try and figure out a way to project that sound out."

Although there will be major changes coming to the Warwick Road End, Piatak explained how the biggest changes will be coming on the east side of the ground.

He said: "We're going to completely finish the east side. That infrastructure over there is set up to be completed and right now we have the second floor with offices available but more of that can be developed.

"Training classrooms can be put in there and we're going to move up and get the boxes finished. That's an example of how the business community can help - we're going to finish those boxes and hope to have those leased out to various businesses who want to help Carlisle, and that will be a great hospitality area.

"It will create more hospitality areas over there which will free-up the West side."

Piatak added that on the west side of the stadium they want to prioritise improving the facilities for players and match officials.

He continued: "The west side, down below on the ground floor, that is going to be the player's area.

"We've already talked to Paul and we have the schematic of the entire side and said 'what does the future look like?'. Where is the home dressing room, where is the away dressing room? That needs to be improved.

"The referee's room, it's not acceptable right now. The showers, the bathroom, the entire atmosphere down there needs to improve for the players.

There are major changes coming to Brunton Park. Credit: ITV

"I want them to walk in and say 'this is where we want to be'. When it's game day, it needs to look like a League One or Championship facility so we're going to modernise that.

"There'll be some touches, cleaning things up and maintenance, but the big ones are in the East Stand and then once the East Stand is done that enables us to move things over there and we can finish the downstairs of the West Stand."

As for a timeframe for these improvements the Chairman reminded supporters that all of this will take time.

He said: "We'd love to get that done next summer because that's when it needs to happen - but it can't happen until we get that East side done. We're working on that and going through that with an architect."

