Homes evacuated and man arrested as 'suspicious item' found in South Lakes house

Residents on a South Lakes street have been evacuated from their homes as police investigate a suspicious item found in a property.

A 100m cordon remains in place on Steel Street in Ulverston while explosive disposal experts carry out an assessment.

Police were called to the area on the evening of Wednesday 6 December. Residents living nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

A major incident has been declared with support being provided to those evacuated from their homes. A reception centre has been opened at Ulverston Leisure Centre for those evacuated who require accommodation overnight.A 46-year-old man remains in police custody after he was arrested in connection with the incident.

Chief Superintendent Mick Bird, Cumbria Constabulary, said: “A major incident has been declared to coordinate the activity of numerous agencies in providing a comprehensive response to support residents who have been evacuated from their homes this evening.“An Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is ongoing with their assessment, which may last a number of hours.“The priority of this response is to ensure the safety of all residents. As soon as it is deemed safe to do so, residents will be allowed to return to their homes.“I would like to thank once again those impacted by this evacuation for their continued patience.”

North Lonsdale Road is closed between Sir John Barrow Way and Steel Street, with motorists being asked to avoid the area.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...