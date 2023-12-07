A kidnapper who carried a two-year-old from a Carlisle house after assaulting her grandfather has been told he will be jailed - and could be classed a dangerous offender.

Andrzej Jasinski, 38, went into the Thomson Street house while the man was babysitting the girl at around 9am on 9 September.

Jasinski is said to have removed the young child as her grandfather lay grounded having been assaulted by the stranger during a scuffle between the men which spilled into the street.

During an initial court hearing, a prosecutor told how members of the public had intervened during the incident, before the child was returned to the grandfather unharmed. He had been left “in a state of shock”.

Polish national Jasinski appeared at Carlisle Crown Court on Thursday 7 December.

With the assistance of an interpreter, he pleaded guilty to kidnapping the girl and that he had carried her away unlawfully against her will by force or fraud.

Jasinski further admitted assaulting her grandfather, causing actual bodily harm.

A psychiatric report had been prepared and considered before the hearing, the court was told.

Judge Michael Fanning adjourned the case for the preparation of a probation service pre-sentence report.

But he stressed that this should consider merely the length of sentence and whether Jasinski is considered a dangerous offender who poses a risk of serious harm to the public by committing specified crimes in the future.

“It will be an immediate custodial sentence,” said Judge Fanning, who noted that Jasinski, previously of Thomson Street, had a previous conviction for arson.

He had been jailed for 40 months in 2019 after starting a fire inside an address at the city’s Brunton Avenue as a family slept.

“There is a psychiatric report and a previous conviction for arson, both of which suggest you may be a dangerous offender,” Judge Fanning said to Jasinski.

Jasinski remains remanded in custody and is due to be sentenced at the same court on 19 January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...