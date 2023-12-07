Play Brightcove video

A man from Carlisle has made his England footballing debut at the age of 68.

John Sander set up a walking football group for people over 50 nine years ago to give people the opportunity to bond over their love of the sport.

Walking football has gone from strength to strength in the years since and so has Mr Sander's footballing ability as he earned his first call up to the England over 65s team this year.

First, he represented his country in Marseille at the Euros before facing Wales last weekend.

John Sander with his England walking football team squad. Credit: John Sander

"It's an ambition come true," he told ITV Border. "I never thought that would ever happen. I've just been a local player and I've just worked my way through.

"It was great when I was told I was in the squad and I was given a shirt, a shirt number and singing the national anthem. I was proud, for me and my family."

The benefits of walking football are two-fold with strong mental benefits as well as the more obvious positives to physical health.

Martin Kennedy, a volunteer with Age UK, said: "It can target those people, especially at this time of year, who may be a bit isolated and lonely.

"To come out and enjoy some conversation and social activity with people who are like-minded is really important."

Walking football can bring many physical and mental health benefits. Credit: ITV Border

Mr Sander has seen these benefits first-hand, allowing him to make new friends.

"It's improved my mental and social health," he said. “Just the fact that you're still involved in football, perhaps an age you shouldn't be. You're still involved with players around you, the opposition, the referees and it's just the same.

"It's good you meet new people from different areas who have an interest in football and you talk about when you used to watch football in the seventies and eighties and you go for a beer afterwards.

"Oh, it's great."

