Cumbria Police issue warning after scammers pretend to be police officers

Cumbria Police have issued a warning after two people pretended to be police officers in Carlisle.

The force said that two incidents in the past three days in Carlisle saw people receive phone calls from people pretending to be officers.

The phone calls detailed that the person's card had been used and then asked them to make further phone calls.

Cumbria Police say that investigations were made and that the people were not police officers and it was a suspected attempt to defraud people of money.

In a statement Cumbria Police issued this advice, they said: "If you have any concern that the person on the phone may be a fraudster, put the phone down and call the police from a different phone on 101 for advice and guidance.

"If you receive a call you’re not expecting, you should be suspicious. The vital things to remember are that the police would:

Never ask you for your bank account details or PIN number over the phone.

Never ask you to withdraw money and send it to them via a courier, taxi, bank transfer or by any other means.

Never ask you to send your bank cards or any other personal property to them via courier, taxi or by any other means.

If you have any doubts about the identity of the person that you are speaking with, please put the phone down and attend the police station in person, wherever possible, to discuss the call you have received, or call a trusted number for the police using a different telephone than the one that you have been contacted on.

"We ask that the public please share this information with any vulnerable friends or family."

