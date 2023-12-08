Driver taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after M6 closed for more than eight hours
A driver has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a crash on the M6.
The incident happened between junction 41 and 42 on the southbound carriageway.
Police were called at 10:55pm to reports of a crash between a car and a HGV.
The road was subsequently opened at 8:20am on Friday 8 December.
A Cumbria Police statement said: "Police were contacted at 10:55pm (7 December) with a report of a two vehicle collision, just south of Southwaite Services, involving a car and a HGV.
"The driver of the car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."
