A driver has been taken to hospital with "serious injuries" following a crash on the M6.

The incident happened between junction 41 and 42 on the southbound carriageway.

Police were called at 10:55pm to reports of a crash between a car and a HGV.

The road was subsequently opened at 8:20am on Friday 8 December.

A Cumbria Police statement said: "Police were contacted at 10:55pm (7 December) with a report of a two vehicle collision, just south of Southwaite Services, involving a car and a HGV.

"The driver of the car has been taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...