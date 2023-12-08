Rural Business Support announced by Westmorland and Furness Council

Funding from the Rural Business Support Fund has been announced by Westmorland and Furness Council.

Rural Business Support is available through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the Rural England Prosperity Fund.

Small and micro businesses can get advice and grants including support for farming businesses to respond to the phasing out of the Basic Payment Scheme.

Farming and other land based businesses can apply for capital grants to purchase equipment and small scale capital improvements. There will also be advice vouchers worth up to £500 and workshops to support growth and resilience.

Westmorland and Furness Council said: "Grants are available up to 40%, with more information on the grant scheme available. The minimum grant is £1,000, with an anticipated average of £15,000."

The council explained that for capital grants it is a two staged process.

They state that expressions of interest must be submitted by midday on Wednesday 24 January and that full applications must be submitted by midday on Wednesday 13 March.

The UK's shared prosperity fund is part of the UK government's levelling up scheme and gives £2.6 billion of funding for local investment by March 2025.

