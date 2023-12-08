Yellow warning for rain issued for parts of southern Scotland

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for parts of southern Scotland.

Heavy rain is predicted for the majority of Dumfries and Galloway and for some of the Scottish Borders.

The warning comes into effect from 6pm on Friday and will remain in place until 9pm on Saturday.

What to expect?

The Met Office has issued this advice for what to expect during the weather warning.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible

Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

Some interruption to power supplies and other services possible

In a statement the Met Office said: "Bands of heavy rain will move east across southwest Scotland through Friday night, turning more persistent on Saturday, before clearing during the evening.

"30-50 mm of rain falling widely, and possibly 60-80 mm over higher ground."

