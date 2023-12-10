Police investigating suspected dog attack in Kendal

Police are investigating a suspected dog attack which happened on Thursday 7 December in Kendal.

Officers received a report of a loose English Bulldog on Aynam Road at around 8pm.

The dog was reportedly attacking other dogs on leads and bit a dog owner.

This dog has been seized by Police and is being held in a secure location.

It's described as an English Bulldog, around eight-years-old, brown-coated with white patches on its face. Police believe this dog may be called "Boo Boo".

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cumbria Police.

