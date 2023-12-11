Annual awards celebrates work of Cumbria Fire and Rescue

The work done by Cumbria Fire and Rescue was celebrated at an annual awards ceremony.

Recognition was given to staff at Cumbria Fire and Rescue at the gathering on Friday.

There were seven different award winners and various long service award winners.

Who were the award winners?

Workington Fire Cadets won the Community Contribution Award - This was for their contribution to the community, charity and for achieving second place in the National Fire Cadet Games.

Johnathan Hurst won the Outstanding Achievement Award - He won the award for his work supporting on-call stations in south Cumbria and going above and beyond his duties.

Alasdair Guthrie won the Unsung Hero Award - He won the award for his positive attitude to everything he faces and for representing Cumbria Fire and Rescue's values and standards.

Egremont Fire Station were Fundraisers of the Year - They raised £2,290 for the Fire Fighters' Charity with a bucket challenge from Egremont to Whitehaven.

Karl Read won the Inspirational Leader Award - He won the award for showing positive influence and strong leadership at Arnside Station.

The People and Talent Team won the Team of the Year Award - This was for demonstrating innovation, professionalism and commitment to the success of the service.

Brian Steadman won the Outstanding Contribution Award - He won the award for being a source of inspiration for the service. Rick Ogden, Chief Fire Officer said: “Brian embodies all that is good about Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service.”

The awards ceremony was held on Friday. Credit: Cumbria Fire and Rescue

There were also winners of long service awards. Julie Coulthard received the award for 35 years' service.

David Lindsay, John Marshall, Luiza Oliver, Carl Pearson, Stephen Reid, Darren Russell, Mark Sharpe, Michael Tallentire, Adam Walker and Andrew Warwick all received the award for 20 years' service.

There were various long-service award winners. Credit: Cumbria Fire and Rescue

Rick Ogden, Chief Fire Officer, said: “This is the best day of the year; a fantastic opportunity to highlight the outstanding work and significant achievements within our special team.

“The challenges are never ending, but it’s important we take stock and appreciate the phenomenal people we have at Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service; they never cease to amaze me and it is a privilege to be Chief Fire Officer of this fine service.”

