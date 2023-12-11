Crime in Cumbria falls 8.6% from last year as knife crime drops by 25%

Crime in Cumbria has dropped by 8.6% from the same period last year.

The force in Cumbria is ranked among the best police forces in England and Wales for tackling crime and anti social behaviour.

There were 2,000 fewer victims of crime, year on year, compared to the same period the year before.

Neighbourhood and knife crime in the county both fell by 25%.

Cumbria’s Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Peter McCall, said: “I am of course pleased to see crime continue to fall across the county by 8.6%. This reflects the offender-focused approach that the Constabulary has adopted catching more criminals, bringing them to justice and sends a clear message that they should not come to Cumbria to commit their crimes as they will be caught and face the consequences.

Knife crime in the county has dropped by 25%. Credit: ITV

“Neighbourhood crime is the area of crime more likely to affect us, and therefore it’s good to see that the biggest reduction took place within this crime type. I am especially pleased to see the effect of more dedicated neighbourhood officers across the county dealing with the issues that concern residents.

“The increase in conviction rates for domestic abuse in Cumbria should demonstrate that Cumbria Police take these crimes extremely seriously and I hope it encourages those who are dealing with abuse to come forward and report – especially women and girls who are more likely to experience this type of violence.

“The end of year performance reports at PAC are essential to see the changing trends in crime and gives me the opportunity to scrutinise the force and, more importantly, to scrutinise what is being done to address areas of concern and any increased figures.

“The performance of the Constabulary in the last year has really highlighted the dedication of the Constabulary to reduce crime across the county and provide the best result possible for those who are victims. We continue to be well served by our Police in Cumbria but there is of course always more to be done.

“Overall, the Constabulary are doing a fantastic job to tackle and prevent crime, but I would still urge the public to report any crimes to 999 and 101.

“I will continue to hold the Chief Constable to account in future PAC meetings and will continue to keep you informed of how the Constabulary are combatting crime.”

The force was ranked fourth out of 43 police services in England and Wales for answering 999 calls in under 10 seconds, in October, with them being ranked consistently in the top 10.

Deputy Chief Constable Darren Martland said: “Our officers have continued to work hard round-the-clock in the last year to deter and solve crime and keep people safe.

“There were more than 2,000 fewer victims of crime in this period and offences that cause great concern to the public, such as burglary and knife crime, decreased. The nature of crime changes as society changes. More offences are taking place online and are of a far more complex nature and therefore significantly more time-consuming.

“But despite the demand, throughout this time we have continued to bring in new developments to improve the service to the public. Among these are the launch of our rural crime policing team, dedicated to tackling rural crime.

“We have continued the roll-out of community beat officers, who have proved crucial in tackling issues such as anti-social behaviour.

“We also launched a new, dedicated roads policing unit this year, as part of a commitment to making our county’s roads safer for all.

Cumbria Police is above the national average for conviction rates for domestic abuse cases. Credit: Cumbria Police

“We’re also proud of our success in consistently catching and putting before the courts members of organised crime groups, with significant sentences handed out to those involved in this type of offending.

“Officers and staff have seized drugs with an estimated street value of at least £6.4m in the last two years. We continue to target criminal finance.

“For this calendar year, we have seized suspected illegally-held cash worth a total of more than £3.3m and have investigated a total of more than £3.9m suspected criminal money.

“I’d like to thank our officers and staff for their ongoing hard work and professionalism this year and also thank the public for continuing to support and engage with the constabulary, giving us the information we need to stop crime happening and keep people safe.”

