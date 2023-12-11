'Disappointed with the supporters' - Simpson reacts following Blackpool defeat

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson was left "disappointed with the supporters" following his sides 3-0 loss to Blackpool.

The Blues manager did not hold back in his post match press conference following the defeat at Bloomfield Road.

An Andy Lyons first half goal and a double from Jordan Rhodes in the second half was enough to give the Tangerines all three points.

Speaking to Carlisle United following the match Simpson said: "Yeah really tough afternoon. Let’s start by saying that they are a better side than us.

The Blues have just three wins from 20 league matches this season. Credit: PA

"I am not even going to try and flower it up in our favour, they are a better side than us. There was a difference there with the quality but if you look at the game they haven’t opened us up first half.

"It was a mistake that caused their first goal and I think it was a foul on Sam Lavelle leading up to it but it is a mistake from our goalkeeper. Nobody then covers around him.

"The second goal the keeper makes a save and nobody reacts to it and for the third we were trying to get a goal back and got done with a ball over the top."

Simpson was left frustrated with the reaction of the supporters at the end of the game.

He said: "The thing I am probably most disappointed about today, yes our performance wasn’t good enough against a better team than us, I am really disappointed with the supporters today.

"I am going to be really honest with you and people might not like this because supporters think they are invincible and you can’t say anything against them. I don’t appreciate people when I go over to supporters at the end of the game because I think we have made a big difference to this football club. Not me, we have made a big difference and they have been outstanding as well, the supporters.

"Today at the end of the game they weren’t outstanding. I don’t think it is right that they are clapping when we are taking a young striker off the pitch in Luke Plange. I don’t think that is right.

"I am really disappointed about that and I am really disappointed with our performance. That performance isn’t through a lack of effort it is through a lack of quality. I think we were poor on the ball, poor on our decision making but I think they have worked and tried to do the right things."

When asked about the need for further additions to his squad in January, Simpson was quick to agree.

The Blues have two fixtures in a row at home next against Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town. Credit: PA

He said: "That has always been the case I am afraid because we are short. I knew we were short and we did what we could.

"We have to get through until January and it is as simple as that. Everybody has got to react in the right way, we have got two home games coming up which we have to do properly.

"We have to pick up as many points between just now and January and if that frightens the players who are here that they might lose their place then they are going to have to be brave enough to deal with that.

“I have got to digest today, get it out of my system, probably get the anger out because I don’t think I deserved what I got at the end of the game."

