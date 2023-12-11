Man from Lincolnshire arrested over abandoning dogs in Moffat in July

A man from Lincolnshire has been arrested for abandoning dogs in Dumfries and Galloway.

Dumfries and Galloway Police say that a 39-year-old man has been charged after reports dogs were let loose on Sunday 9 July in Moffat.

Police Scotland confirmed at the time that four dogs were shot and killed by a farmer after a pack of dogs were found to be roaming unaccompanied with sheep being killed.

Six dogs were rescued and taken to Dumfries and Galloway Canine Rescue were they were being cared for.

The rescue centre named the dogs Toffee, Brodie, Glen, Rae, Charlotte, and Meadow.

In a statement Police Scotland said: "A 39-year-old man from Boston, Lincolnshire, has been arrested and charged following reports of dogs being set loose in the Moffat area on Sunday 9 July, 2023.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...