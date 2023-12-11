Next removes 'Pan Am' Christmas jumper from sales following backlash

Clothing retailer Next has pulled a Pan Am logo Christmas jumper from its sales following backlash from people in Lockerbie who say it is offensive to those killed in the 1988 bombing.

A petition was organised by residents in Lockerbie in response to the Pan Am Logo that was brandished on the jumpers and t-shirts.

The petition was started by Phil Geddes and has reached almost 1500 signatures.

On Monday afternoon Next confirmed they had now removed the items from sale.

In a statement a Next spokesperson said: "In response to customer contact, NEXT removed the ‘ALL + EVERY’ third-party branded items from its marketplace over the weekend. We apologise for any upset caused."

